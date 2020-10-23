Viola forward Lindsay Browning is first 2021 signee for CRC women’s basketball

Never truly off of the recruiting trail, head coach Brad Phillips announces his first signee for the 2021-2022 season with the inking of Viola High’s Lindsey Browning.
The 5′11 forward was a member of the 2019-2020 Longhorn squad that added several pieces of hardware to their trophy case; including being the victors of the Williams Baptist (Ark.) University Invitational, the conference regular season, the district tournament, and the AAA 1A Region 2 tournament. During their 40-3 season, their three losses came in the championship games of the Berryville Tournament, the Kell Classic, and the AAA 1A State Championship.
Browning was an integral part of the orange and white’s frontcourt, garnering honors being named to the All-Conference Team, the Kell Classic All-Tournament Team, and the All-Regional team.
Head coach Brad Phillips said of his newest Lady Pioneer, “I am extremely excited to be signing Lindsey Browning from Viola,” said Phillips. “She is a perfect fit for CRC, [she] plays hard, is a great academic student-athlete, and a winner on the court.”
Coach Phillips' Lady 'Neers are in the final tune-up stage of the preseason before officially opening his tenure at the helm on November 5th, as Crowley’s Ridge hosts Rust (Miss.) College at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.