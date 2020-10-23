Viola forward Lindsay Browning is first 2021 signee for CRC women’s basketball

The 5′11 forward was a member of the 2019-2020 Longhorn squad that added several pieces of hardware to their trophy case; including being the victors of the Williams Baptist (Ark.) University Invitational, the conference regular season, the district tournament, and the AAA 1A Region 2 tournament. During their 40-3 season, their three losses came in the championship games of the Berryville Tournament, the Kell Classic, and the AAA 1A State Championship.