Woman accused of raping 14-year-old boy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman faces a rape charge after police say she had sex multiple times with an underage boy.
The Jonesboro Police Department reported Friday they had arrested 25-year-old Mallory Brooke Manley.
According to a news release shared on social media, the 14-year-old boy’s parent caught Manley having sex with him.
During a forensic interview, the boy reportedly said he and Manley had had sex five or six times.
However, during her interview, the report stated Manley “admitted that she and the juvenile have had sex at least 10 times.”
Detectives with JPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Division arrested Manley on Friday, Oct. 23 on suspicion of rape and internet stalking of a child, according to documents from the sheriff’s office. She is being held without bond in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
