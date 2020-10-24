Arkansas guard Elauna Eaton announces she suffered a torn ACL

Eaton had a decorated high school career before signing with the Razorbacks. She earned 6A All-State honors in 2018 for Jonesboro, and earned 5A All-State accolades in 2019 & 2020 for the Lady Raiders. The 5-star prospect was ranked #41 nationally in the ESPN/HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings. Elauna was key as Nettleton won their first state championship in program history.