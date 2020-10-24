Arkansas reports nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, Craighead County 4th in the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw nearly 1,200 new COVID cases Saturday, as Craighead County was in the top five among counties in new cases.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 1,183 new cases reported to state health officials.
With Saturday’s numbers, Arkansas has 105,318 total cases, with 9,535 total active cases and 1,797 deaths.
State health officials said the number of total active cases were up 406 from Friday’s numbers.
The number of deaths was also up 15 from Friday’s numbers, with four of the deaths in Region 8.
Two deaths were reported in Mississippi County, while one death each was reported in Craighead and Independence counties.
Craighead County was fourth in the state in new cases. Pulaski County was first, with 105 cases, followed by Washington County, with 94. Benton County was third with 78 new cases, while Sebastian County was fifth with 44 new cases.
Gov. Hutchinson pointed out in the tweet that the state saw nearly 14,000 COVID-19 tests done Friday, with nearly 265,000 tests done so far this month.
“While we saw a good testing day with 13,740 tests performed, our number of new cases continues to remain too high. Let’s encourage each other to wear a mask, keep your distance & avoid careless gatherings,” Gov. Hutchinson said in the post.
As of Saturday, 619 people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19 while 97 people are on ventilators.
