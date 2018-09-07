Rain Chances Ahead

For the rest of the weekend, the forecast looks cloudy, cool, and a few pockets of sprinkles or drizzle. A few peeks of sun on Sunday aren’t out of the question. Highs stay in the 50s for the next few days. Monday’s quick warm-up no longer looks very warm. A line of rain will set up on Monday across the Ozarks. The rest of Region 8 looks cloudy with very little rain. The showers and rain will shift into the rest of Region 8 Monday night and Tuesday morning. Tropical Depression 28 has formed in the Gulf. The upper air pattern should steer it east of Arkansas, but it’ll bring tropical moisture to interact with a separate system keeping our rain chances high on Wednesday and Thursday. The next name is Zeta. Rain chances look the highest on Wednesday. Through Thursday night, Region 8 may pick up 1-3″ of rain depending on your location. Stay tuned.