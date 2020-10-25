A-State soccer finishes regular season with victory over Louisiana

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (10/25/20) – Strong offensive efforts along with a solid defensive strategy propelled the Arkansas State women’s soccer team past Louisiana 3-0 in its home finale, Sunday.
Following the win, the Red Wolves improved to a respectable 8-1-1 (7-0-1) on the year and will enter the Sun Belt Conference tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. The shutout over Louisiana marks the eighth shutout for the squad this season.
Megan McClure made four impressive saves in the contest while Lauryn Starwood made four. McClure has made 30 saves on the year.
In the 13th minute, Olivia Smith collected a ball that was sent over the top and drew fouled in the box, which resulted in a penalty kick. Sarah Sodoma lined up for the pk, then launched the ball through the bottom right corner of the net, giving the Red Wolves a 1-0 advantage over the Cajuns.
Arkansas State held a 16-11 shots advantage over Louisiana while the home had six shots land on target compared to the Cajuns 5.
In the 60th minute, Sarah Sodoma moved the ball up the left side then sent the ball across to Hailey Furio. Furio then gathered and took a shot at goal, which was deflecting by a Cajun defender and sent backward, resulting in an own goal, by Louisiana.
Ertl and Abigail Miller both took a team-high three shots in the contest, while Sodoma and Darby Stotts took two chances at the net. Husted, Riley Minard, Tara Lea, Hannah Maupin, and Hailey Cloud also took a chance at a goal each.
In the 85th minute, Haley Husted sent a corner kick to the box, which found the head of Maggie Ertl. Ertl then leaped over a Louisiana defender and sent the ball through the top left corner of the net.
Arkansas State will return to action, Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 6 P.M., in the quarterfinals of the Sun Conference tournament. A-State will play the winner of the first-round matchup between the fourth seed of the East and the fifth seed of the West.
