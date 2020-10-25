Craighead County number one in the state in new COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County led the state in new COVID-19 cases Sunday as state health officials reported nearly 800 cases statewide for the virus.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Craighead County had 60 new cases Sunday.
Pulaski County was second, with 55 cases, followed by Washington County with 42 cases. Sebastian County was fourth with 31 cases, while Benton County had 29 cases.
The state had 797 new total cases, with a total of 106,115 cases reported since earlier this year.
Of the 15 deaths reported statewide, three of the deaths were in Region 8. One death was reported each in Clay, Craighead and Independence counties.
The total numbers reported Sunday were lower than the past several days, but Gov. Hutchinson said in the tweet that work still needs to be done.
“Our cases decreased yesterday, as is typically the trend over the weekend. While we may, we want to relax, it’s critical that we continue to be disciplined as cases continue to rise nationally,” Hutchinson said.
State health officials also said there were 9,766 total active cases, up 231 from Saturday; as well as 633 people hospitalized due to the virus, up 14 from Saturday.
Locally, Jackson County reported a 42-case increase in active cases.
Also, 95 people in the state are on ventilators, which is down two from Saturday.
