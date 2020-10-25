Forum Theatre getting creative to help entertain patrons during pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Forum Theatre in Jonesboro has seen fewer patrons since the pandemic began, forcing staff to get more creative when putting on shows.
“Now we’re just looking for ways to creatively bring the arts to the community and show we can still be safe and maintain safe distancing guidelines, while still bringing a little action, still bringing a little theatre and fun to life,” Maranda Nichols, actress and Forum Theatre board member, said.
The theatre had no live productions from March through May.
For the remainder of October, people can enjoy the House of Villians production where the theatre has transformed into a haunted house.
Safety precautions include requiring masks while in the theatre, groups limited to six people, social distancing between groups, actors wearing masks during rehearsal, during shows, actors maintain a distance, and temperatures checked before showtime.
Nichols said it’s best to make a reservation before each show.
She added that though the pandemic has been difficult, it allowed the theatre to do things they would have otherwise never been able to do.
“Just because we’re with the theatre and we’re creative, we don’t clean in any normal way. We have to have these little zombie figures to come behind you and scrub up after you. We like to call them the ‘Clean Zombies,’” Nichols said.
To find out more information about upcoming shows at the Forum Theatre, programs offered by the Foundation of the Arts, or how to donate, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.