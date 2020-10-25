One killed, one injured in Craighead Co. crash

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman was killed and one other person was injured Saturday evening in a one-vehicle crash at Highway 226/Highway 49 South, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Brittany Barger, 22, of Brookland was killed in the crash.
She was a passenger in a 2015 Ford Focus that was going east on Highway 226 when the crash happened around 11:10 p.m. Saturday.
According to ASP, the Focus crossed the westbound lane on Highway 226, skidded across the southbound shoulder, and overturned.
A passenger in the Focus, Bradly Childers, 26, of Des Arc, was taken to a local hospital due to his injuries, ASP said.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
