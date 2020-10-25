Volunteers help clean-up Osceola, pick up trash, grass clippings

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, over 80 volunteers helped clean up around Osceola.
The entire Osceola High School football team came out, along with the mayor and other residents, to pick up trash and remove unwanted items from lawns.
The event is part of the statewide volunteer effort, “The Great Arkansas Cleanup,” and is the second week of the “United for a Clean Osceola” campaign.
Volunteers say it is a great way to take pride in the city.
“I think this is something that has benefitted us, the people volunteering, as well as the community because we help clean up the community, right? So, it’s been great,” said volunteer Richard Dedmon.
The volunteers recently collected 207 bags of trash and over four tons of grass clippings.
Mayor Sally Wilson said they plan to top those numbers Saturday.
“This is a difficult time right now, and we need to pull together as a community and do what we can during this pandemic. It’s still important that we have clean communities and a good place to live,” said Wilson.
To find out more information about cleanup events or how to volunteer
