Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/23/20)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the nominees from NEA games played on September 25th, 2020.
Jonesboro (Marco Avant TD run)
Nominee number 1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. Jonesboro’s Marco Avant takes it to the house, the Razorback commit extends the Golden Hurricane lead before halftime. JHS beat Searcy 48-14 to move to 5-2 overall, 4-0 in the 6A East.
Pocahontas (Connor Baker 52 yd TD)
Nominee number 2 is Pocahontas. Connor Baker turns a 4th & 2 into a 52 yard touchdown. The Redskins beat Westside 28-20 to move to 7-1 overall,
Trumann (Rian King go-ahead TD)
Our final nominee is Trumann. Rian King takes it in for a go-ahead touchdown. The Wildcats edged Blytheville 13-12 to keep their 4A playoff hopes alive.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)
If you are having issues accessing the embedded poll on this page, you can also vote here.
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.
Yarnell’s will donate $200 to the booster club of the winning school.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.