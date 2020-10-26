A-State football hoping for treats as Troy comes to town on Halloween

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s Media Monday at Arkansas State.
They’re hoping for treats instead of tricks Saturday as Troy comes to the neighborhood for Halloween. The 3-3 Red Wolves are looking to regroup after being blown out at Appalachian State.
We also got to hear from the Red Wolves interim defensive coordinator. Nick Paremski was in the booth last Thursday night. He was pleased with the 2 takeaways, but there’s plenty of room for improvement
A-State takes on Troy Saturday afternoon at 2:00pm. You can watch the game online on ESPN3 or on the ESPN app.
