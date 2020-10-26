Arkansas State/Louisiana football matchup will air on ESPNU, set for 11:00am kickoff

Arkansas State’s Sun Belt Conference game at Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 7, will be televised on ESPNU with an 11:00 a.m. (CT) kickoff, the league office and ESPN announced on Monday.
A-State will be playing its eighth game of the season when it faces the Ragin' Cajuns, and the outing will be the Red Wolves' sixth nationally-televised contest of the year. Heading into this week’s games, Arkansas State holds a 3-3 overall record and 1-2 mark in Sun Belt play, while Louisiana stands 4-1 overall and 2-1 in conference action.
Arkansas State and Louisiana are set to meet for the 49th time with the Ragin' Cajuns holding a 26-21-1 advantage in the all-time series. The only opponent the Red Wolves have faced more than the Ragin' Cajuns is Memphis (59 games).
Arkansas State returns to action this Saturday, Oct. 31, with a 2:00 p.m. home game against Troy that will appear on ESPN3, and every Red Wolves' football game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.
