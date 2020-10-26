Woman found dead, JPD investigating as homicide

Woman found dead, JPD investigating as homicide
Officers were called to a location on Cherry Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 26, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 11:51 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating the death of a woman found Monday as a homicide.

According to police, the woman’s body was found behind the building.

They say “foul play” is suspected and are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers were called to the address on Cherry Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.

Region 8 News will update this story as new details emerge.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.