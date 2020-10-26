Woman found dead, JPD investigating as homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating the death of a woman found Monday as a homicide.
According to police, the woman’s body was found behind the building.
They say “foul play” is suspected and are investigating the death as a homicide.
Officers were called to the address on Cherry Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.
