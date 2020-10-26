Former coach pleads guilty in child porn case

PIKE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A former high school coach for Buffalo Island Central has pleaded guilty to computer child pornography stemming from charges filed in 2018.
According to the 9th West Judicial Circuit Clerk’s Office, Brandon Ballard pleaded guilty to computer child porn charges and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with 7 of those years suspended.
Ballard must also register as a sex offender.
In Dec. 2018, Ballard was arrested in connection to sending nude photographers through Snapchat to a 15-year-old he worked with at a summer basketball camp.
Ballard was the basketball coach for the Buffalo Island Central Schools in Monette at the time of the photos and arrest.
The charges were filed in Pike County, Arkansas because that is where the underage boy lived.
According to the affidavit, Ballard sent a photo of his penis to the 15-year-old and said he would give the boy $1,000 and a free pair of basketball shoes if he sent a photo of his privates back.
The affidavit shows that the kid reported the picture and then Ballard sent more inappropriate photographs to the kid who then recorded the photos from another phone for evidence.
Ballard, a Leachville native, was named the state’s top high school basketball player in 2005 after he led Buffalo Island Central High School to a state championship his senior year. He went on to play one season at Arkansas State University.
Ballard was hired as a basketball coach at Buffalo Island Central Junior High in 2016.
Ballard will spend 5 years in prison, and must pay court costs, the cost for DNA, and register as a sex offender.
