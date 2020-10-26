Gas prices trickle down

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price for a gallon of gas in the Natural State fell a little more than a penny in the past week.
GasBuddy.com reported Monday, Oct. 26, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Arkansas was $1.85.
That’s down 1.2 cents from last week, and 43 cents less than what motorists paid this time last year.
The national average fell 4.2 cents to $2.14/gallon.
“Gas price trends continue to be typical for this time of year, easing slightly in most places as demand continues its slow seasonal drop, with potential enhancement from the recent surge in new coronavirus cases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
He expects the trend to continue as an improvement in the coronavirus situation “remains elusive.”
