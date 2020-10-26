Governor, Ark. delegation comment on SCOTUS confirmation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both U.S. senators from Arkansas voted in favor of Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court justice on Monday evening.
Region 8 News reported Monday, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson praised Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. John Boozman on social media.
Meanwhile, Sen. Cotton called her confirmation a triumph for the Constitution, the Supreme Court, and the U.S.
Sen. Boozman shared a picture with Barrett as he talked about her qualifications.
Rep. Rick Crawford has served Arkansas’s 1st congressional district since 2011 and addressed the votes against Barrett.
