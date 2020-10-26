JPS to add Diversity Task Force; diversity, race to be addressed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro School District plans to better understand diversity by being more inclusive and having difficult conversations regarding race.
They plan to implement these changes with the JPS Diversity Task Force.
Superintendent Dr. Kim Wilbanks said Monday with the world’s changing dynamics, school leaders want students to explore more cultures and backgrounds.
“We want our students to experience more than just Black History Month,” Wilbanks said. “We want black history or any culture that we represent, we want those to be embedded in our reading literature, our history.”
School leaders met with faculty, staff, parents, and members of the community to hear suggestions.
They came up with three priorities for the JPS Diversity Task Force:
- Recruitment and retention of minority faculty/staff
- Infusion of more diversity into the curriculum
- Awareness
Wilbanks said the task force will not only talk, but act.
“Schools have such a wonderful opportunity to shape young minds. I think we’re at a place in our country, a place in our world where we need to be having difficult conversations about race. This Diversity Task Force is going to take that on,” she said.
The people JPS met with early on to discuss the task force’s priorities will help with suggestions of members for the group.
Wilbanks said this group will include diverse and inclusive people.
The task force will be formed by early December and begin meeting in 2021.
