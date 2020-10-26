Ky. sets record for highest number of COVID-19 cases in a week since pandemic began

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky unfortunately has set a new record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began, with 9,335 positive cases this week.
The previous highest week of COVID-19 cases was Oct. 5-11, when the commonwealth reported 7,675 new cases.
The Governor said he will be talking Monday about new recommendations to counties that are in the red zone, those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 residents.
The Governor plans to hold 4 p.m. briefings Monday through Thursday this week to update Kentuckians on COVID-19 and necessary next steps.
As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases today: 1,462
- New deaths today: 3
- Positivity rate: Reported Monday*
- Total deaths: 1,407
- Currently hospitalized: 841
- Currently in ICU: 231
- Currently on ventilator: 106
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.