Lyon College announces data science partnership with Ark. company

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -An Independence County college is partnering with a Little Rock analytics team to help clients move their businesses forward.
According to a news release, Lyon College will partner with Stone Ward to form a data science partnership.
The partnership will "focus on analyzing client data and offer analyses and recommendations to Stone Ward.”
Students at Lyon College will use consumer information in several ways to help clients, including selecting proper media channels to advertise products, determine company performance, and find effective price points on products and services.
Students can also earn academic credit by participating in micro-internships with Stone Ward.
“The projects they will complete are likely to make their resumes stand out,” Dr. Torumoy Ghoshal, Lyon College data science professor, said. “The potential internship opportunities will give them first-hand experience with industry-level data science projects.”
According to the release, Stone Ward first contacted college officials after Lyon announced the addition of a data science program.
“Stone Ward is committed to building good for our clients and the community. This collaboration will allow us to share our knowledge and resources with the students at Lyon College to help advance the field of data analytics,” Millie Ward, President of Stone Ward, said.
