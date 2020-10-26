Magic Touch Dry Cleaners receives permit to rebuild

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Magic Touch business owners officially received their permit to rebuild after the March 28 tornado destroyed their building.
The business owners called the process complicated and even said back in July this “has not been an easy road.”
“I have 15,000 customers in this area with no place to take their dry cleaning, and I get questions every day about when will we be open,” Magic Touch Cleaners Owner Bob Rees said.
Rees said the permit gets the ball rolling on rebuilding the business after all the time and effort cost him thousands of dollars.
Magic Touch needed approval from the city, and according to city officials, the holdup was him providing a structural engineer.
“We’re very pleased that he has found a structural engineer to sign off on his project, and he has turned in his paper-work to the city,” Jonesboro Director of Communication Bill Campbell said. “Now we can help him and let him do the job, but it’s all on him.”
However, the owner said he received no help from the city and was finally approved to do what they’ve been doing for over 30 years now.
“There’s no way we can make up for the time we’ve been down,” Rees added. “We’re doing the best we can to get back open as quick as we can, but we did it without any help from the city.”
Rees said they are getting to work right away. His only concern is shortages for several supplies saying there may be a long wait to receive some of it.
For many of you who are their customers, he said optimistically, that they hope to re-open for business around Christmas.
If not, they plan to re-open at the beginning of 2021.
