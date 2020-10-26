Oct. 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Oct. 23. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A developing storm system in the southern plains is going to bring THEM a winter storm.
No wintry weather is expected for us, but rain chances will slowly ramp up.
Most of the showers on Monday and Tuesday will be in the Ozarks and areas farther northwest.
Low pressure from the southwest and the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta will make for a wet Wednesday across Region 8.
We should dry out by Thursday afternoon and the weekend should be dry for any Halloween activities.
News Headlines
With Craighead County leading the state in the number of new COVID-19 cases, one Region 8 lawmaker is sharing their battle with the coronavirus.
Dozens of volunteers didn’t let a dreary day keep them from brightening their community.
The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court later today.
