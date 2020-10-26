Rash of quakes continues in Randolph County

MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a three-week hiatus, earthquakes are once again rattling a Northeast Arkansas community.
The University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded three quakes in the past day.
The quakes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, ranged in magnitude from 2.4 to 2.6.
All three were located 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) east-northeast of Maynard in Randolph County.
That’s the general area where a rash of quakes earlier this month was recorded.
In the last three weeks, the USGS has recorded 17 quakes in that area.
