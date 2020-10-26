Rash of quakes continues in Randolph County

Rash of quakes continues in Randolph County
The University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded three quakes in the past day. (Source: University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 26, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 11:53 AM

MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a three-week hiatus, earthquakes are once again rattling a Northeast Arkansas community.

The University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded three quakes in the past day.

The quakes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, ranged in magnitude from 2.4 to 2.6.

The quakes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, ranged in magnitude from 2.4 to 2.6.
The quakes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, ranged in magnitude from 2.4 to 2.6. (Source: U.S. Geological Survey)

All three were located 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) east-northeast of Maynard in Randolph County.

That’s the general area where a rash of quakes earlier this month was recorded.

In the last three weeks, the USGS has recorded 17 quakes in that area.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.