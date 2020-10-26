Registration begins for Salvation Army Angel Tree Program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, registration started for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. The program helps grant children’s Christmas wishes.
Through this program, hundreds of gifts are given to kids ages 12 and under in Craighead, Greene, Jackson, Mississippi, and Poinsett counties.
Participants pick a child or “angel” to sponsor and purchase their desired gift.
Then, the names get placed on a paper angel displayed on Christmas trees around local businesses.
Salvation Army Major Jim Lawrence said that he’s unsure how the pandemic will affect donations. He says they will depend on the community this year for both monetary donations and volunteers.
“This year, with COVID-19, I mean, you’re just not talking about our indigent of people, you’re talking about a lot of people across the board that has not been able to work, or they’ve been cut back hours, so there’s a need there,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence added that every year, they have leftover angels and kids who do not get a sponsor, so every donation counts.
“Seeing people come in, that doesn’t have all that they need, and being able to meet those needs is a blessing to us, you know,” Lawrence said. “And that’s your community coming together to help those that are less fortunate.”
To register for an angel, you can visit 800 Cate Avenue, Jonesboro, Oct. 26-Oct. 30 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
You can also donate online by clicking here and choosing Jonesboro.
If you would like to sign your child up as an angel, you will need the following:
• Valid Photo ID.
•Proof of address.
• Proof of income.
• Birth certificate of each child to verify age.
• Clothing and shoe sizes for each child.
• Official custody or guardianship papers if the applicant is not a biological parent.
• Three gift suggestions valuing $50 or less.
To find out more information on how to donate or volunteer with the Salvation Army, call 870-932-3785.
