2020 State Volleyball Tournament Central

The Road to Hot Springs begins in high school volleyball. Several NEA teams look to make deep runs in the state tournament.
We’ll update this page all week with highlights & scores.
4A State Volleyball Tournament (Valley View)
Tuesday 9:00am (VV Jr High): Wynne vs. Fountain Lake
Tuesday 12:00pm (Blazer Arena): Valley View vs. Bauxite
Tuesday 12:00pm (VV Jr High): Southside vs. Pea Ridge
Tuesday 3:00pm (VV Jr High): Brookland vs. Arkadelphia
Tuesday 6:00pm (Blazer Arena): Westside vs. Mena
5A State Volleyball Tournament (Greenwood)
Tuesday 9:00am: Nettleton vs. Benton
Tuesday 12:00pm: Marion vs. Beebe
Tuesday 3:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Jacksonville
Tuesday 3:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Lakeside
Tuesday 6:00pm: West Memphis vs. Little Rock Christian
3A State Volleyball Tournament (Episcopal)
Tuesday 9:00am: Hoxie vs. Central Arkansas Christian
Tuesday 12:00pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Jessieville
Tuesday 4:00pm: Palestine-Wheatley vs. Baptist Prep
Tuesday 4:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Waldron
Tuesday 7:00pm: Piggott vs. Ashdown
2A State Volleyball Tournament (Cutter Morning Star)
Tuesday 9:00am: Midland vs. Mansfield
Tuesday 9:00am: Cotter vs. Cutter Morning Star
Tuesday 12:00pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Life Way Christian
Tuesday 3:00pm: Crowley’s Ridge Academy vs. Thaden
Tuesday 3:00pm: Salem vs. Conway Christian
Tuesday 6:00pm: Ridgefield Christian vs. Lavaca
