2020 State Volleyball Tournament Central
By Chris Hudgison | October 26, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 10:27 AM

The Road to Hot Springs begins in high school volleyball. Several NEA teams look to make deep runs in the state tournament.

We’ll update this page all week with highlights & scores.

4A State Volleyball Tournament (Valley View)

Full bracket here

Tuesday 9:00am (VV Jr High): Wynne vs. Fountain Lake

Tuesday 12:00pm (Blazer Arena): Valley View vs. Bauxite

Tuesday 12:00pm (VV Jr High): Southside vs. Pea Ridge

Tuesday 3:00pm (VV Jr High): Brookland vs. Arkadelphia

Tuesday 6:00pm (Blazer Arena): Westside vs. Mena

5A State Volleyball Tournament (Greenwood)

Full bracket here

Tuesday 9:00am: Nettleton vs. Benton

Tuesday 12:00pm: Marion vs. Beebe

Tuesday 3:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Jacksonville

Tuesday 3:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Lakeside

Tuesday 6:00pm: West Memphis vs. Little Rock Christian

3A State Volleyball Tournament (Episcopal)

Full bracket here

Tuesday 9:00am: Hoxie vs. Central Arkansas Christian

Tuesday 12:00pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Jessieville

Tuesday 4:00pm: Palestine-Wheatley vs. Baptist Prep

Tuesday 4:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Waldron

Tuesday 7:00pm: Piggott vs. Ashdown

2A State Volleyball Tournament (Cutter Morning Star)

Full bracket here

Tuesday 9:00am: Midland vs. Mansfield

Tuesday 9:00am: Cotter vs. Cutter Morning Star

Tuesday 12:00pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Life Way Christian

Tuesday 3:00pm: Crowley’s Ridge Academy vs. Thaden

Tuesday 3:00pm: Salem vs. Conway Christian

Tuesday 6:00pm: Ridgefield Christian vs. Lavaca

