TDH reports nearly 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,297 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths across the Volunteer State Monday.
That brings the state’s total case count to more than 249,800. And of the 2,163 deaths that have been reported in Tennessee, nearly 3,000 are confirmed and 164 are considered probable.
TDH says there are currently 219,230 inactive/recovered cases identified across the state.
Data from the health department shows Shelby County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in Tennesse.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 404 new coronavirus cases countywide. No new deaths have been reported.
Across Shelby County, 36,492 COVID-19 cases and 563 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 2,751 active COVID-19 cases countywide.
Along with daily case numbers, the health department is also keeping a watchful eye on hospital capacity using a health care resource tracking system. The system shows acute care utilization is at 90% and ICU utilization is at 89% as of Thursday, October 23.
There are a number of long-term care facilities that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Several facilities have even reported multiple COVID-19 clusters since the first case was reported.
The charts below show the number of residents and staff that have been affected by the clusters.
A separate set of facilities have completed their clusters by going 28 consecutive days without identifying a new case of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.