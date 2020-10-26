7th Arkansas legislator tests positive for coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the 7th virus case among lawmakers in the past week.
Sen. Cecile Bledsoe tested positive Sunday for the virus. That’s according to Senate President Jim Hendren.
Bledsoe is the latest lawmaker to test positive in an outbreak that prompted a halt to budget hearings last week.
Bledsoe co-chairs the Joint Budget Committee and the Legislative Council. She’s the mother of state Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe.
Hendren said lawmakers plan to resume budget hearings this week, but with new safety procedures.
