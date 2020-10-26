Tornado-related reconstruction permit fees to resume

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 6 months after an EF-3 tornado touched down in Jonesboro, things are starting to get back to normal. That includes city fees.
Following the March 28 tornado, the City of Jonesboro suspended construction permit fees for properties affected by the storm.
Beginning Nov. 1, according to a news release from the mayor’s office, those fees will be reinstated.
While permits are not required for most maintenance and cosmetic repairs, they are required for the following new or redesigned/remodeled:
- House
- Garage
- Fence
- Shed
- Accessory building
- Roof
- Window/doors
- Siding
- Deck with a roof.
Permits are also required to add, modify, or alter commercial signage.
For more information on permits or to apply for one, click here; or call the Planning Department at 870-932-0406 or the Inspections Department at 870-933-4602
