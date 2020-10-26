Two new SkyCops added in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville Police added their 19th and 20th SkyCop cameras to the southeastern part of town.
It’s part of the police department’s goal to have 55 SkyCops placed throughout the city.
Crews placed the first SkyCop on the corner of Clark and Walls Street.
According to Blytheville Police Assistant Chief Ricky Jefferson, the main reason for the SkyCop placement in that area was because of a homicide that occurred at the beginning of the year.
The area is also known for drug dealing, street racing, and big house parties.
Crews installed the second SkyCop camera Monday on the corner of Ash Extension and Millan Street.
Blytheville resident Donna McCray lives in that area, and she has advocated for a SkyCop to be installed there since March.
She said that the installation helped lift a weight off her shoulders.
“Today, I feel relieved. I feel like one obstacle, a stumbling block has been knocked down, but I feel like that we still have a way to go,” McCray said.
Assistant Chief Ricky Jefferson said that crime in Blytheville has significantly decreased since Blytheville has started the SkyCop program.
