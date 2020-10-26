Tyronza Elementary sees increase in COVID-19 cases

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - School districts continue to deal with an increase in community COVID-19 cases in Northeast Arkansas.
Tyronza Elementary School recently saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, leading them to shift to online learning.
On Monday, five staff members and two students tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sixteen staff members and 96 students are in quarantine.
The school plans to return to in-person learning beginning Nov. 6.
Michael Pierce, East Poinsett County School District Superintendent, said that most students got the virus outside of the school.
He believes that going online until Nov. 6 will give them enough time to get things under control.
Pierce believes that in-person learning is essential and that students need socialization.
He said the school district is doing everything they can for student and staff safety.
“For the most part, in-person learning is working, and it’s something that people need contact with other people,” Pierce said. “The look on some of the kid’s faces when some of them had been separated for so long, you know, that showed you how much they missed being around their friends.”
Parents can contact the East Poinsett County School District regarding any child safety concerns at (870) 475-2472, and they will work with you.
The district is also offering free lunches for virtual students in-need.
You can pick up those lunches on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from the lunchroom at 11:45 am. For meals, call 870-475-2331 ext. 1007.
