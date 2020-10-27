ADH reports first flu season death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health reports 118 positive flu tests and 1 death since Sept. 27.
A PCR test confirmed the flu death.
The person was 65 or older.
For the week ending with Oct. 24, the state reported “minimal,” or 1 out of 13 influenza-like-illness (ILI) activity levels.
Of the cases, 66% were influenza A, and 34% were influenza B.
Last week the state reported 68 positive flu cases.
ADH reports four antigen-positive flu-related hospital admissions and no nursing home flu outbreaks this season.
Last week the school absenteeism rate was 5.7%, down 0.2% from the previous week at 5.9%.
The school absenteeism rate increased by 10% in three Region 8 counties, Poinsett 5.85%, Stone 4.45% and Clay 3.99%.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.