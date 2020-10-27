Coronavirus outbreak among Arkansas lawmakers grows to 9

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two more Arkansas lawmakers, including a niece of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A House spokeswoman on Tuesday said Rep. Jeff Wardlaw and Rep. Gayla McKenzie tested positive for the virus.
Nine lawmakers have now tested positive for the virus over the last week and a half in an outbreak that prompted a halt to budget hearings last week. The hearings resumed on Tuesday, but with new social distancing procedures.
McKenzie’s uncle is Hutchinson, who has limited his public appearances after being exposed to someone with the virus. He has tested negative several times since then.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.