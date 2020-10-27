County offering digital way to report road problems

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Have a problem with a Craighead County road? There is now an easier way to report it online.
The Craighead County Highway Department has introduced a web-based portal for citizen’s road concerns and complaints.
According to a Tuesday news release, the portal can be used on mobile devices or PCs. It also allows users to upload photos and mark GPS coordinates of the trouble spot.
To report a county road concern, click here or visit the county’s webpage here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.