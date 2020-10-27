COVID-19 spreads through nursing homes in Poinsett and Cross Counties

CROSS/POINSETT COUNTIES, Ark. (KAIT) - Nursing homes in Cross and Poinsett Counties have seen an outbreak in COVID-19 cases.
When positive COVID-19 numbers get bad in the community, numbers usually get worse in nursing home facilities, according to Rachel Bunch, the Executive Director for the Arkansas Health Care Association and Assisted Living Association.
That happens because nurses live and interact with the community. Nurse’s children go to school, and they shop at grocery stores just like other community members.
This makes it essential for the community to do their part and follow CDC guidelines.
Bunch says that it’s hard to compare facility numbers in Cross and Poinsett County to other facilities across the state.
It’s hard to develop a state average because numbers vary at any given time, and facility sizes vary. Still, the numbers in The Woodbriar Nursing Home of Harrisburg are considered high.
“Those are definitely high numbers. I think anytime you see over 50 cases, but at the same time, we have seen facilities with much higher than that and have seen a lot of recoveries," Bunch said. "We’ve had facilities come out on the other side after a large outbreak.”
Bunch says she believes the Arkansas Department of Health is doing everything they can to keep both patients and staff safe.
“It’s an incredibly difficult time for residents, family members, and staff. Our population is particularly vulnerable, and it has really spread in a lot of our facilities. This is something they’re doing the absolute best that they can,” Bunch said. “We have a lot of incredibly dedicated staff members who have continued to show up and be there because they love and care for their residents."
When the county’s positive COVID numbers are greater than 20 percent, patients are tested twice a week.
Surveyors also do routine inspections to ensure staff members are following protocols.
The numbers as of Oct. 27. include:
Three Rivers in Marked Tree has a total of 47 positive cases. There are 24 active cases and 23 recoveries.
Woodbriar Nursing Home in Harrisburg has experienced a breakout. There are a total of 83 cases with 76 active, 6 recovered, and 1 death. Of the cases, 55 affected residents, and 28 of those cases were the staff.
River Ridge Rehab & Care Center of Wynne has 54 cases, with 2 active, 44 recovered, and 8 deaths.
Arlington Cove Healthcare in Trumann has 20 total cases, 17 actives, and 3 recovered.
Bunch says that you can call the facility if you want to know about a facility’s number of cases.
