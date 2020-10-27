Hospitals plead caution as NE Arkansas counties lead state in COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Facing a “significant increase in COVID patients,” 11 Northeast Arkansas hospitals and medical institutions issued a joint statement Monday pleading with residents to be cautious and wear a mask.
The statement comes in the wake of the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report designating 10 NEA counties as being in its COVID-19 “red zone.”
According to a news release from NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, eight of those counties account for 20% of the state’s active cases.
As a result, all hospitals in the area are “experiencing a significant increase in COVID patients,” the statement read. “Following an influx over the weekend, Northeast Arkansas now accounts for the highest number of admitted COVID patients in the state.”
The joint statement urges everyone in NEA to “remain vigilant in their efforts to limit the spread of the virus by wearing masks, washing hands, and staying socially distant.”
It also calls on citizens to avoid large gatherings.
“We also encourage everyone over six months old to get a flu vaccine this year to protect your health and the health of those around you,” the statement added. “Together, we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and the flu and protect our communities.”
Those signing the statement include:
- Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Crittenden of West Memphis
- Great River Medical Center & South Mississippi County Medical Center in Blytheville/Osceola
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge
- NEA Baptist Health System of Jonesboro
- NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University
- Piggott Community Hospital
- St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro
- St. Bernards Five Rivers of Pocahontas
- St. Bernards CrossRidge of Wynne
