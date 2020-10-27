Oct. 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Oct. 27. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Light showers have been moving through parts of Region 8, with the heaviest rain staying to our northwest.
As an upper-level low moves closer to us, rain chances will greatly ramp up by Wednesday.
Showers will linger around until Thursday morning, but we dry out this weekend for Football Friday Night and Halloween
News Headlines
More than 6 months after a tornado destroyed their building, one Region 8 business has finally received its permit to rebuild.
One Region 8 town hopes a few more eyes in the skies will help them reduce crime.
A little less than a week after switching to virtual learning, one Region 8 school reports the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
