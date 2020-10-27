Poinsett County sees large early voting turnout

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County has seen many people come out for early voting.
So far, they have had 2,217 voters with an 18.1 percent turnout rate.
In 2016, they had 1,900 early voters and had already surpassed that number, with days to go.
Poinsett County Election Coordinator Gina Oberg says that early voting is a great thing because you beat the lines and stay safe from the pandemic. Everyone isn’t piling in the poles on one day.
“I believe that even more people are going to turn out for this one. We have another weekend left for early voting. We expect another great turnout," Oberg said. "I just feel like more people are showing up for this election than ever before.”
Early voting in Poinsett County continues through Nov. 2.
You can participate in early voting at the Poinsett Courthouse Annex building. You can stop by there on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will also be early voting events at the Trumann Community Center and Marked Tree Baptist Church on Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on early voting in Poinsett County, call the County Clerk’s Office at (870) 578-4410.
