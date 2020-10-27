Poplar Bluff VA to host ‘Empowering vs. Enabling’ class for caregivers of veterans with PTSD

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will offer a webinar/telephone training event for caregivers of veterans suffering from PTSD.
The training, titled “Empowering versus Enabling,” will take place on November 12, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“The class can help caregivers understand the difference between empowering and enabling the Veteran with PTSD that they care,” said VA social worker and Caregiver Support Program Coordinator, Vicki Burns. “This is a national class and attendees can use the Webex platform or call in on their phone.”
More information on how to join the class can be found on the flyer below:
