Poplar Bluff VA receives large donation

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center accepted a large donation of safety equipment and funding to support several programs.
Robert Wake, co-founder and CEO of the Wake Foundation, delivered the donation.
The items included about 500 cloth face masks, 200 disposable face shields and a check for $1,500 to support the Wall of Valor, Care and Share and monthly Veterans Healthy Food Pantry.
“And he wants to be involved with the preparation for the Care and Share program in early December,” said Garrett.
The Care and Share program provides food for a holiday meal to Veterans living below federal poverty guidelines.
“We thank the Wake Foundation for helping us help our Veterans,” said Garrett. These donations will help a lot of local heroes and we can always count on the Wake Foundation to help wherever there is a need."
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.