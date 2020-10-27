Walnut Ridge relocates Halloween event

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Walnut Ridge Halloween tradition will look a bit different this year.
Usually, the city hosts Trunk or Treat on Abbey Road, but due to COVID-19, that could not happen this year. Chief of Police Jordan Cooksey says Abbey Road was just too crowded to host the event.
But, he says he still wanted to give the community a bit of normalcy during the fall.
After weeks of meetings, the Walnut Ridge Police and Fire Departments decided on an alternative to Abbey Road. Now, the city will host the trunk or treat at Stewart Park.
“For us, it kind of seems important to find something that might help restore a sense of normalcy," Chief Cooksey said. "When we thought this, it just seemed like it would be something we could do for the community.”
Saturday, members of the community will hand out treat bags on a tray to those driving around the park. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween.
More information can be found on the city’s Facebook page.
