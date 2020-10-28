Arkansas faces #8 Texas A&M Saturday in College Station

Walk-on redshirt freshman DB Hudson Clark took Razorback nation by storm, intercepting three passes against Ole Miss while making five tackles. He became the first SEC freshman to record three picks in a game since Mississippi State’s Darren Williams in 2003 against Troy. Redshirt freshman DB Jalen Catalon had a hand in two turnovers against the Rebels, recovering a fumble and returning his first career interception 35 yards for a TD. It was the Hogs second pick-six of the year, after not recording one since 2016.