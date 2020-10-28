Arkansas faces #8 Texas A&M Saturday in College Station

Arkansas (2-2) at #8 Texas A&M (3-1)
Saturday, October 31, 2020 • 6:30 p.m. • SEC Network • Kyle Field (102,733) • College Station, Texas
Arkansas returns to the playing field after a bye week as it travels to Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. The Razorbacks captured their first home SEC win since 2016 in their last game on Oct. 17, defeating Ole Miss, 33-21. The defense forced seven turnovers with six interceptions and held the Rebels' offense 21 points under their season average.
Redshirt senior LB Grant Morgan played the best game of his career totalling a career-high 19 tackles with 3.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, two passes broken up and an interception return for a TD. For his efforts, the former walk-on was named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week, Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week. He leads the SEC and is fifth nationally averaging 13.0 tackles per game this season.
Sophomore WR Treylon Burks set career-bests of 11 receptions, 137 receiving yards and 46 rushing yards against Ole Miss. He made his second career TD grab, which was No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays. Since 2000, he is the first Razorback to have 100+ receiving yards and 40+ rushing yards in the same game and is one of three FBS players to do so this year.
Walk-on redshirt freshman DB Hudson Clark took Razorback nation by storm, intercepting three passes against Ole Miss while making five tackles. He became the first SEC freshman to record three picks in a game since Mississippi State’s Darren Williams in 2003 against Troy. Redshirt freshman DB Jalen Catalon had a hand in two turnovers against the Rebels, recovering a fumble and returning his first career interception 35 yards for a TD. It was the Hogs second pick-six of the year, after not recording one since 2016.
Despite playing one or two fewer games than most of the nation’s leaders, Arkansas' defense ranks first in the country with 10 interceptions and is tied for first with three defensive scores. The Razorbacks lead the SEC in third down conversion defense (32.4%), red zone defense (61.1%), passing efficiency defense (109.16), turnovers gained (13) and turnover margin (1.50)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.