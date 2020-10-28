Arkansas line workers heading to Oklahoma, Mississippi

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A hurricane and an ice storm have Arkansas line workers on the move.
The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas announced Wednesday that it dispatched 40 workers and equipment to Oklahoma and Mississippi to assist with outages.
Some of the crews will head to Oklahoma where a major ice storm swept through earlier this week.
Meanwhile, another group of workers are going to Mississippi where they are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Zeta.
Electric cooperatives sending crews include Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. of Little Rock, First Electric Cooperative of Jacksonville, Ozarks Electric Cooperative of Fayetteville and Rich Mountain Electric Cooperative of Mena.
