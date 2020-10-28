Arkansas State senior Madison Brown is SBC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week

Brown tallied an astounding 34 kills in A-State’s 3-1 win over the Ragin' Cajuns Friday night, the most by a player in NCAA Division I this season. Her .338 attack percentage led the pack in the victory, in which she also matched her career high with 15 digs along with two blocks. Her 34 kills were the most by an A-State player since before 2010 and was just five shy of matching the school record of 39 set in 1997 by Beth Cochran. She also notched 15 kills on Friday morning while finishing with 18 on Saturday. In total on the weekend, the senior notched 67 kills (6.09 per set) and 26 digs.