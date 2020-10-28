Arkansas State senior Madison Brown is SBC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week

After another strong weekend at Louisiana, Arkansas State’s Madison Brown was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Brown tallied an astounding 34 kills in A-State’s 3-1 win over the Ragin' Cajuns Friday night, the most by a player in NCAA Division I this season. Her .338 attack percentage led the pack in the victory, in which she also matched her career high with 15 digs along with two blocks. Her 34 kills were the most by an A-State player since before 2010 and was just five shy of matching the school record of 39 set in 1997 by Beth Cochran. She also notched 15 kills on Friday morning while finishing with 18 on Saturday. In total on the weekend, the senior notched 67 kills (6.09 per set) and 26 digs.
The Cabot, Arkansas, native’s honor on Tuesday marks the first of her career and the second for the Red Wolves this season after Kendahl Davenport earned Defensive Player of the Week laurels on Oct. 6. She is also the first A-State player to earn the offensive weekly award since October 15, 2018 (Carlisa May – Offensive POTW).
Brown leads A-State in kills (182), kills per set (4.33), points (197.5), total attacks (548) and attack percentage (minimum 300 attempts - .241). The Red Wolves have had three performances of 20 or more kills this season, surpassing last season’s mark, with Brown accounting for two of them.
A-State returns to action for a two-match series at Little Rock on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by a Saturday tilt at 1 p.m. at the Jack Stephens Center.
Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.