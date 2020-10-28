Candidates release campaign finance numbers as election approaches

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With less than a week before Election Day, several area municipal candidates filed pre-election campaign finance reports showing the public where they raised and spent campaign funds.
The two major municipal races on the Nov. 3 general election ballot in
Region 8 are the Jonesboro and Paragould mayor’s races.
The candidates in the Jonesboro race - Harold Copenhaver, Andy Shatley, and Thomas Elwood - filed their paperwork this week with the Craighead County Clerk’s office.
In Paragould, Josh Agee and Farrell Gibson turned in paperwork in the Paragould mayor’s race in the Greene County Clerk’s office.
The following are a look at both political races.
JONESBORO MAYOR
The three candidates submitted their information before the Oct. 27 deadline set by state law.
According to his report, Harold Copenhaver raised $140,022.46 and spent $122,470.75 for the period between Aug. 5-Oct. 25.
Copenhaver did not loan his campaign any money for the time period, while he has a balance of $17,551.71.
In his report, Shatley said he raised $36,710.28, while loaning his campaign $8,260 for the period between May 4-Oct. 25.
Shatley spent $30,173.61 in the same time period, leaving a balance of $14,796.
Elwood said in his report that he raised $150 while loaning his campaign $1,275.36.
Elwood spent $1,425.36, leaving no money in the bank for the period between Aug. 5-Oct. 25.
The winner of the Jonesboro mayor’s election will replace outgoing Mayor Harold Perrin, who is not seeking another term.
PARAGOULD MAYOR
Both Gibson and Agee submitted their paperwork before the deadline.
From July 21-Oct. 24, Gibson said in his report that he raised $32,617.99 while spending $29,580.51.
Gibson had $3,037.48 in the bank as of Oct. 27.
Agee said in his report that he raised $48,959.32, plus loaned his campaign $5,000 for the period from June 1-Oct. 24.
Agee spent $47,247.96, leaving a $6,711.36 balance as of Oct. 27.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the third candidate in the race, Jesse Fry, had not turned in his paperwork to the Greene County Clerk’s office.
The winner of the Paragould mayor’s race will replace outgoing Mayor Mike Gaskill, who is retiring.
