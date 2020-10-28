City leaders impressed with progress on the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Finance and Administration Committee approved to forward $71,000 worth of changes to Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex to the full council.
Those changes included a shot curtain and replacing sod for seed.
Jonesboro’s City Engineer Craig Light also said even with those changes, they are well under-budget. The entire project was originally budgeted at $2.25 million and he said they’ve spent about $6 million so far.
The Jonesboro Police Department also introduced a promotional video created for the facility.
Police Chief Rick Elliott suggested everyone watch the video in full, calling the progress impressive.
“It’s a nice aerial shot of the complex. You can see what has been done; the next phase of construction. As Dr. Coleman said it is very impressive. Something I think we will very proud of here when this thing gets up and running,” Elliott said.
He says he has received about $275,000 in commitments to the complex.
The chief said he had someone interested in holding a trap competition at the complex and he believes this will benefit the city.
The committee also approved to move an ordinance to waive bids & purchase two sanitation trucks to the full council.
Jonesboro’s Chief of Staff Mike Downing shared that these two trucks will help keep up with demand. They also plan to have them pick up yard waste bags biweekly, hopefully, the same day as recycling.
Also on the agenda, a grant to control flooding of the Little Bay Ditch in town.
It’s right between Interstate-555 and Highway 463 not far from American Crane.
The item moved to the full council without a discussion today.
As it stands, the grant would come through FEMA and would be 75-percent federally funded with a 25-percent local match required.
City leaders want to work with Craighead County and other cities to pay for that 25-percent.
