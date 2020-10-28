Convicted killer moved for ‘security reasons’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Less than three months after a judge sentenced her to 50 years in prison, convicted murderer Rebecca O’Donnell has left the state.
Cindy Murphy, communications director for the Arkansas Department of Corrections, tells Region 8 News that O’Donnell was transferred to another prison.
“The inmate was transferred for security reasons,” Murphy said.
She did not elaborate on what those security reasons were nor would she say where O’Donnell had been moved.
“We cannot disclose the inmate’s location,” Murphy said.
On Aug. 6, O’Donnell pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins.
“I went to Linda’s house, and I intentionally killed her and then hid the body,” O’Donnell told the judge at the time.
In addition pleading guilty to the murder and abuse of a corpse charges, O’Donnell also pleaded “no contest” to two counts of soliciting Jackson County inmates to commit capital murder.
Upon hearing her plea, Judge John Fogelman sentenced her to a total of 50 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
