Crews respond to overturned 18-wheeler on I-555

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews have responded to an overturned 18-wheeler that may be leaking fuel near the Crittenden/Poinsett County line.
According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, there was a report about possible entrapment in the vehicle.
Arkansas State Police and the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.
Crews are also stopping traffic in the Tyronza area to allow crews to work at the crash scene.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.