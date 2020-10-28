Crews respond to overturned 18-wheeler on I-555

A crash on I-555 near the Crittenden/Poinsett county line involving an 18-wheeler has traffic blocked in the Tyronza area. (Source: iDriveArkansas.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 8:40 PM

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews have responded to an overturned 18-wheeler that may be leaking fuel near the Crittenden/Poinsett County line.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, there was a report about possible entrapment in the vehicle.

Arkansas State Police and the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

Crews are also stopping traffic in the Tyronza area to allow crews to work at the crash scene.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

