Despite fatigue, COVID battle ‘far from over’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Craighead County, Jonesboro’s medical director is echoing advice from the White House.
Dr. Shane Speights said Wednesday that testing, quarantine, and isolation are key to limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
“If you’ve been in close contact with someone who is COVID positive, it’s incredibly important that you stay home and avoid interacting with others until you’ve been given the green light to resume your normal activities,” said Speights, who is also the Dean of NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University.
During his weekly briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that Northeast Arkansas saw a 7.7% growth rate of new cases over the past week.
According to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Craighead County remains in the so-called “red zone” for new cases.
With the numbers continuing to increase, the task force recommended the county try a “rapid test and isolate” campaign to control the spread.
Speights delivered a similar message, saying that the “effective practice of quarantine and isolation are paramount to slowing the spread of COVID-19 cases.”
Those who test positive for the coronavirus must isolate themselves for at least 10 days, minimum.
Those who have been in close contact with a positive case but have not yet tested positive must quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.
“Unfortunately, the virus may not reproduce at sufficient levels in the body to be detected by a test until 14 days after contact with a positive individual,” Speights said. “Because of that, a negative test during the 14 days of quarantine cannot get you out of quarantine early.”
Speights also emphasized the need for everyone to wear masks and maintain 6′ distance from others in public.
“I understand that a lot of people are experiencing ‘COVID fatigue,’” he said. “Everyone, including myself, is anxious for us to get past this pandemic and back to some sense of normality, but the reality is that this battle is far from over.”
Speights added that our resolve is being tested, and it will be tested further in the coming months.
Failure to do so, he said, would lead to a grim conclusion.
“We all have a responsibility to be disciplined in our habits and follow CDC guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Speights said. “If we don’t, we can expect many more infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in our community.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.