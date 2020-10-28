Film industry picking up steam in the Bluff City amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The film industry in Memphis is picking up steam after being forced to slow down due to the pandemic. A new project centered on Mamie Till Mobley is coming to the Bluff City. The production will have to adhere to COVID-19 Guidelines.
“Uncorked”, the Netflix show shot in Memphis, was released in the spring. Just as its popularity was building, the pandemic hit Shelby County.
“Everything is dictated by the coronavirus,” said Memphis and Shelby County Film Commissioner Linn Sitler.
Although TV and film productions set in Memphis were at a standstill new projects are in the works.
“I’m happy to be the bearer of good news that we will get at least part of ‘Women of the Movement’,” said Sitler.
“Women of the Movement” is a network series centered on Emmit Till’s mother Mamie Till Mobley, and her fight for racial justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son in Mississippi.
Part of the show will be shot in the Mississippi Delta, and film locations are also being scouted in Memphis this fall.
The production will have to adhere to quite a few changes.
"TV production is different, " said Sitler. “It’s very different from touring Graceland. It’s different from opening up the zoo.”
Earlier this year the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers released guidelines for TV and film productions called the “White Paper." It details how COVID-19 tests should be administered, as well as new protocols for craft services and Makeup artists.
Productions in Memphis will also have to adhere to guidelines set by officials with the Shelby County Health Department.
