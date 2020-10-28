Football Friday Night (10/30/20)

Week 10 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 3A-2 clash. 8-0 Newport is on the road at 5-1 Harding Academy in our Game of the Week.
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night - October 30th, 2020
Game of the Week: Newport at Harding Academy
Jonesboro at Sylvan Hills
Batesville at Greene County Tech
Paragould at Brookland
Highland at Westside
Forrest City at Wynne
Trumann at Rivercrest
Hoxie at Osceola
Blytheville at Pocahontas
Harrisburg at Corning
Marked Tree at East Poinsett County
Salem at Cross County
FFN Overtime: Manila at Walnut Ridge
