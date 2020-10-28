Football Friday Night (10/30/20)

Football Friday Night (10/30/20)
By Chris Hudgison | October 28, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 7:35 PM
2020 marks the 27th season of Football Friday Night.
FFN Game of the Week: 8-0 Newport preps for road game at Harding Academy

Week 10 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 3A-2 clash. 8-0 Newport is on the road at 5-1 Harding Academy in our Game of the Week.

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD - OCT. 30

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

Football Friday Night - October 30th, 2020

Game of the Week: Newport at Harding Academy

Jonesboro at Sylvan Hills

Batesville at Greene County Tech

Paragould at Brookland

Highland at Westside

Forrest City at Wynne

Trumann at Rivercrest

Hoxie at Osceola

Blytheville at Pocahontas

Harrisburg at Corning

Marked Tree at East Poinsett County

Salem at Cross County

FFN Overtime: Manila at Walnut Ridge

